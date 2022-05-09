Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $142.95 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $142,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $164.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.