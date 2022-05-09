Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,140,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.75% of Gentex worth $144,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gentex by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gentex by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after buying an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,497,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,446,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

