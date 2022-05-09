Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $178.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.70. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $175.96 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

