EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,213 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $145,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

EME stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

