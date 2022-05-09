Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,753,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 902,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.34% of Hecla Mining worth $150,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

