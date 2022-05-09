Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.31% of Ameris Bancorp worth $148,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABCB stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

