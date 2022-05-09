Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,589 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.43% of Sanderson Farms worth $146,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $71,536,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.16. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

