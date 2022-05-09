Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of Hershey worth $147,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Shares of HSY opened at $226.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.10 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

