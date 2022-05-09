Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,142 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $145,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,060,152. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

