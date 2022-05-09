Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.25 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.70% of XPO Logistics worth $151,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.81.

XPO opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

