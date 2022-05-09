Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,067 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $149,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of WST stock opened at $306.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.31 and its 200 day moving average is $402.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.18 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

