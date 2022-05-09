ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $147,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,245,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,695,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $810.00 to $745.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,776 shares of company stock worth $17,475,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $456.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.12 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.22, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.