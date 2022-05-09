Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.26 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 571,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.30% of United States Steel worth $148,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 121,931 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in United States Steel by 135.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 595,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $27.22 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

