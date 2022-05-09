Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $147,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $105.34 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.