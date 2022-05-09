Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $150.87 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $150,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,503,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.34%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

