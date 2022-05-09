First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,515 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.
BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
