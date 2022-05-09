First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,515 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,515 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

