Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of Fidelity National Financial worth $148,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.74 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

