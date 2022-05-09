Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,187 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,553,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $146,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

