Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stake Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after purchasing an additional 765,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,534,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BE opened at $15.13 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 2,354.41% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

