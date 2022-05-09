Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,698 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 682,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $150,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Diageo by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.76.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

