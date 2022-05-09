Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.21% of Lamar Advertising worth $147,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $97.81 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

