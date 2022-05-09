Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $149,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR opened at $141.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

