Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Northern Trust worth $147,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.
NTRS opened at $105.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.28 and a 1-year high of $135.15.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
