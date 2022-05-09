Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Northern Trust worth $147,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $105.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.28 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.