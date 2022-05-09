Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 59,261 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $151,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

