Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.95% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $151,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,054.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,053.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,071.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,052.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -1.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

