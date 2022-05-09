7,945 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

