Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $191,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Five9 by 13,418.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after buying an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Five9 by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,058,000 after buying an additional 417,842 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $106.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.46 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

