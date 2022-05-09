Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,328.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period.
BATS:ICF opened at $65.78 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.