Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.33 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

