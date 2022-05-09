First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,056,149 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

PRU stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.