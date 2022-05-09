Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $990,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

IMCG stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

