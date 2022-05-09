First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Concentrix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Concentrix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $144.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $141.38 and a one year high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

