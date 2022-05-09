Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $67.69 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

About Ingevity (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.