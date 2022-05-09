First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.