First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.18.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

