Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $242.41 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $152.58 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

