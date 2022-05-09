Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,766.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BATS:LQDI opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.