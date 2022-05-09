Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,766.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:LQDI opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.