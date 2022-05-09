Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in British American Tobacco by 18.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 217,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

