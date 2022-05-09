Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,432,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 467,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 187,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 155,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of CALF stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.