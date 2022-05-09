Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.36 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

