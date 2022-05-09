Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $3,245,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.91.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

