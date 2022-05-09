Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 16.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Western Union by 22.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Western Union by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

