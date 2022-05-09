Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of REM opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

