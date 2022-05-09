Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

