Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

