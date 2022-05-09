Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

