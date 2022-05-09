Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,607 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter.

FRA opened at $12.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

