Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth $1,698,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sempra by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after acquiring an additional 174,202 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $164.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.04). Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

