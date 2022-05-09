Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 186.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

