Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

